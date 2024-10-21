Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A family-run restaurant in West Sussex has run a prestigious award.

Reema Restaurant – an Indian/Bengali restaurant in the heart of East Preston – was chosen as the 'best restaurant of the year' in the CurryLife Awards’ national best category.

The business owner, Abubakr Siddiq, said the Curry Life award will help to raise the restaurant’s profile and that customers ‘have been very keen to vote for Reema’.

Diners say the friendly, attentive staff and well-seasoned dishes are particular highlights.

Abubakr added: “Our customers really enjoy spicy food and they’re happy to try our suggestions around spicing, we’ve built up a loyal following. They keep coming back and trying new dishes.”

The award event took place at London Marriott Hotel Grosvenor Square on Sunday, October 13. Abubakr and his family members (Fariah Siddiq, Abu Musa, and Ferdous Siddiq) received their award from award host Camilla Tominey, founder of Cobra Beer Lord Karan Bilimoria, MP of Whitechapel Rushanara Ali.

Three years ago, Abubakr took over Reema Bengali – a restaurant that has been part of East Preston’s scene since 1991.

A spokesperson for the business added: “A former taxi driver, he was keen to manage a restaurant because of his passion for food and his desire to start a family business.

“Abubakr’s brother works alongside him as chef whilst his son and daughter help manage front of house. When he took over the running of Reema, Abubakr reinvented and modernised many of the restaurant’s existing dishes, blending spices to create new and different flavours.

"The restaurant can also adapt spices to suit customers’ tastes. making dishes more spicy or mild depending on customer choices.

“With its location by the coast, it’s not surprising that many of Reema Bengali’s most popular dishes feature fish. These include Pangus Mas, chunks of boneless fish fried in herbs and spices in a thick sauce of tomato, onion and coriander and a Goan Fish Curry with fish cooked in a buttery creamy coconut sauce.

“Reema Bengali’s Railway Tava Chicken, modelled on a classic spicy dish once served on first-class trains in India, is also popular.

“For those who like it hot, Reema Specials include Chicken Calcutta Naga, an extremely hot dish flavoured with Bengali naga chilli, and cooked Bhuna-style. Another special is Chicken Khadary, a medium curry sauce cooked with mince lamb, tomatoes, onions, peppers and light turmeric spices.”

Reema Bengali Cuisine is based at 130-132 Sea Road in East Preston, Littlehampton, BN16 1NN.