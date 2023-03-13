A businesswoman has been recognised by Theo Paphitis as part of the entrepreneur’s Small Business Sunday competition.

Lynda Nurse, proud owner of EcoOctopus, with Theo Paphitis

Lynda Nurse received an award from the former Dragons’ Den star for her business, EcoOctopus, which sells eco-conscious jewellery and textiles.

She set up the Shoreham Beach-based online business while on a career break, with items using materials such as copper stripped from waste electrical cables, sea glass, home-grown herbs and flowers, recycled textiles and acorn shells.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lynda also uses discarded bottle top lids, old marbles and old pottery – turning trash into treasure.

Her original idea was to take a six-month sabbatical before stepping back into the rat race. But then Covid hit and plans had to change.

Originally intended as a sideline, EcoOctopus started to fly with customers suddenly unable to purchase goods on the high street. Online was the only option and word soon started to spread. Lynda now has a steady stream of customers, with products being sent all over the world, and has never looked back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I was absolutely delighted to win this prestigious award and couldn’t believe it when I received confirmation that I had been successful.

“I have worked extremely hard on the business, overcoming significant health issues, Covid and the cost of living crisis. It’s terrific to gain Theo’s support.

“It’s been a roller-coaster ride filled with obstacles but I stood tall, conquered and absolutely love what I do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad