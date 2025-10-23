Dragons’ Den star Theo Paphitis gives Worthing independent business a boost

A Worthing-based firm has received a business boost from retail entrepreneur Theo Paphitis.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last month, Danielle Plowman – owner of a fashion hub called The Petite Lady – contacted Dragons’ Den star about her business, during ‘Small Business Sunday’.

Danielle was one of six weekly winners to gain a repost by Theo to his half a million X (formerly Twitter), 50k+ Instagram and almost 300k LinkedIn followers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danielle said: “I only launched my business in September, and being selected by Theo on my first entry is truly thrilling.

Danielle Plowman – owner of a fashion hub called The Petite Lady – contacted Dragons’ Den star about her business, during ‘Small Business Sunday’. (Photo contributed)

"Building awareness for a new business can be challenging, so it’s incredible to receive support from Theo and have my work recognized. His endorsement has helped share my vision and passion with a much wider audience, and I couldn’t be more grateful.”

The weekly initiative, set up by Theo in 2010, now has more than 4,000 #SBS winners and supports small businesses in the UK. This year sees the 15th anniversary of #SBS Small Business Sunday, since the launch in October 2010.

Theo shared Danielle’s message to his 800,000 social media followers and, as a result, www.thepeitelady.co.uk has seen a ‘huge increase in traffic’ and ‘extra sign ups’ for The Short Girls Club Membership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Retail magnate and entrepreneur Theo is the owner of stationery chain Ryman, the homewares specialist Robert Dyas and lingerie retailer Boux Avenue.

Retail magnate and entrepreneur Theo Paphitis is the owner of stationery chain Ryman, the homewares specialist Robert Dyas and lingerie retailer Boux Avenue. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

He said: “We are thrilled to welcome new #SBS members every week and highlight just how important it is to support our small businesses here in the UK.

"My vision is that everyone who has ever won an #SBS re-tweet from me becomes part of a friendly club; like-minded individuals who can share successes and learnings. The website will also give a valuable profile to the winners chosen and I wish The petite Lady every success.”

Anyone looking for a re‐post from Theo should post to him on X, LinkedIn or Instagram about their business on Sunday between 5pm and 7.30pm and include the hashtag #SBS.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Six lucky businesses are re‐posted every Monday at 8pm and then invited to enter their profile on the new website, attend the annual #SBS networking event and take advantage of the networking opportunities.