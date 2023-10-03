BREAKING
Dunelm invites customers to much-anticipated relaunch of improved store in Crawley

Dunelm, the UK’s leading homewares retailer, is inviting customers to the much-anticipated relaunch of its improved store in Crawley on Thursday, October 5.
By Matt Pole
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 14:24 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 14:25 BST
The store, situated in central Crawley high street, has now doubled their product range, giving customers even more choice for their homeware essentials.

The highly-anticipated refurb also introduces new ranges, including Dorma, and a large display of lighting, available to order for home delivery.

The relaunch will take place at 9am on October 5 with Dunelm dishing out exclusive goody bags to the first 15 lucky customers through the doors, alongside £10 off for the first 10 customers who spend £40 instore.

Dunelm, the UK’s leading homewares retailer, is inviting customers to the much-anticipated relaunch of its improved store in Crawley on Thursday, October 5. Picture contributedDunelm, the UK’s leading homewares retailer, is inviting customers to the much-anticipated relaunch of its improved store in Crawley on Thursday, October 5. Picture contributed
Those arriving a little later won’t miss out though, with 10 golden tickets, ranging from £5 to £20, hidden around the store for customers to hunt for and redeem throughout the day.

Jason Hyde, store manager at Dunelm Crawley, said: “We're immensely grateful to our dedicated staff for all their hard work in the run up to the store’s relaunch, and we're eagerly looking forward to reuniting with our valued customers.

“With even more products to inspire, we can't wait to see customers back in store again and to help them create their dream home.”

Locals are invited to join the Dunelm Crawley | Community Support | Facebook where they can keep up to date with everything going on in-store both pre-opening and post.

