Julie Walker started her business Buds ‘N’ Blooms in Ferring on November 24, 1992, before moving to Sea Road, East Preston, four years later, where she has been ever since.

She opened her first shop when she was just 19 years old, after going on holiday with her family at the age of 13 and meeting a florist there. "I was talking to this lady around the pool who told me she was a florist, and we all got friendly. She said when we go back if you ever want to do floristry you can come and see me. It stuck in my mind, and I ended up being a Saturday girl at a florist and loving it.”

When Julie left school, she studied floristry at Brinsbury College, and after doing work experience with Sue, the lady she met on holiday, and a brief stint working in the Guildbourne Centre in Worthing, she borrowed £10,000 from friends and family and started her shop.

Julie said she loves being at the heart of the community, and providing a listening ear for villagers: "It’s so lovely here, it’s so friendly, don’t think I’ve ever had a cross word,” she said. “I have my door open constantly, whatever the weather, because there’s loads of older people that go past and sometimes they don’t see anyone all day. Even if they don’t buy anything, they walk past and shout out hello or might have a little chat. I think it’s important to be a part of the community.”

During lockdown, Julie provided a delivery service, and if customers needed a pint of milk or groceries as well, she delivered them. “It was worth it to see their faces when we arrived,” she said.

Trends have changed a little in the three decades she has been running the business, with less of a focus on flat-pack bouquets, with more hand-tied arrangements, or some in big bubbles of water. There is also a greater range of flowers, alongside much-loved favourite like roses and carnations, including nerines and alstroemerias, as well as plenty of foliage.

Julie loves her work so much, she has just signed another five-year lease. “It is really friendly, it’s such a nice village to work in. I don’t think I’ll ever want to stop.”

