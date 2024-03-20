Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Last month, the discount retailer announced its plans to bring ‘major makeovers’ to 150 stores in the UK and Ireland by the end of August 2024.

The ‘Project Evo’ transformations will see each of the stores get a top-to-bottom refresh making them ‘the best a nd most up-to-date’ Poundland or Dealz stores they can be, according to the company.

On Saturday (March 23), the Hailsham branch will unveil its new look following its makeover which has been taking place over the last fortnight.

The country-wide transformations will offer customers ‘the most comprehensive ranges that can be accommodated in the location’, including chilled and frozen food, and the very latest clothing and homewares ranges powered by Poundland’s parent company Pepco.

The introduction of chilled food will also see these stores bring Poundland’s market-leading £3.00 meal deal to each location, alongside the frozen food ranges that have proven increasingly popular with shoppers.

The stores will also get fresh new signage, flooring and lighting while back office colleague areas will also be given a makeover to make them better places to work.

After the alterations, all the stores will have been reconfigured to offer more baby and kids clothing than ever before, bringing parents its promise of amazing value.

Additionally, the brand has announced a ‘complete overhaul’ of its general merchandise ranges that will see it introduce 2,000 new lines across all its 850-plus stores in the UK and Ireland.

Poundland’s director of property services Alan Smallman said: “Project Evo represents a significant investment in a substantial number of stores to make them brilliant places to shop and work.

“Over the past five years we’ve transformed our offer for customers, adding extensive ranges of clothing, homewares, chilled and frozen food.

“We’re now embarking on a programme that will show off those ranges in a modern and bright environment that’s easy to shop, navigate and checkout.

“We look forward to bringing our best offer to these 150 stores over the coming months.”