East Wittering campsite chosen as finalists in the 2022 Beautiful South Tourism Awards

The campsite is in the ‘best camping, caravanning and holiday park’, ‘accessible and inclusive tourism’ and ‘responsible, ethical and sustainable tourism’.

As finalists, they will receive either the bronze, silver or gold award in each category and the winners will be announced in the awards ceremony in April.

Simon Green & Michaela Rozborilova from Stubcroft Farm Campsite receiving a previous award from national TV & media travel correspondent Simon Calder.

Simon Green, managing director, said: “We are pleased and honoured to be selected as finalists and thank all our staff and customers for making this possible.

“It is a rare and unusual occurrence to be chosen as finalists in three separate categories but is nice to know that the hospitality industry is now recognising the importance of sustainable tourism to the environment and also promoting accessibility andinclusivity to ensure everyone has the chance to enjoy a relaxing holiday break. It is going to be a tough final this year as we are up against some of the countries top leisure and tourism businesses including big names like Blenheim Palace, hereditary seat of the Dukes of Marlborough”.

The awards are organised by Tourism Southeast and Visit Britain, the UK’s leading national tourism organisation responsible for both setting the UK’s accommodation standards and promoting the hospitality industry in the UK and abroad. They recognise excellence across the UK’s tourism industry and are judged on a wide range of criteria from the quality of facilities and customer service to impact on the environment, accessibility and inclusivity.

This is the third successive year that Stubcroft Farm Campsite has been chosen as finalists in the Beautiful South awards.