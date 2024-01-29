Eastbourne pub launches 'Hot Food Challenge'
The Dew Drop Inn on South Street is offering a special once a month hot food challenge to see if its customers can handle the heat.
Patrons will have ten minutes to finish the bowl of the pub’s ‘super spicy’ chicken strips, which come either as meat or a vegan option.
If you can finish that, you must then complete a further five minutes with no drink, including, water, milk or beer.
If you manage all that, then you get your meal free as well as a picture on the pub’s ‘Wall of Fame’ for everyone to see.
The kitchen at the pub specialises in homemade burgers, with creative toppings and do as many options for vegans and vegetarians, as they do for their meat eating clientele.
The pub also hosts regular DJ nights for local residents to enjoy.