Easter opening hours for major Crawley supermarkets: Tesco, ASDA, Aldi and more

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford

Senior editor

Published 17th Apr 2025, 10:51 BST
Easter weekend supermarket opening times in Crawley | Pictures: GettyEaster weekend supermarket opening times in Crawley | Pictures: Getty
Easter weekend supermarket opening times in Crawley | Pictures: Getty
The four-day Easter weekend is a great time for families to spend time together and plan trips.

Families will travel across the country or stay at home for the weekend as Bank holidays on Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday are great news for those planning to see family.

But if you’re planning to do your weekly shop and stock up on hot cross buns, it is important to remember that shop times may be different.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Most supermarkets operate on bank holidays and festive celebrations, but even retail staff need a break and UK trading laws specify that large shops have to close on Easter Sunday.

Here is when the main supermarkets are open this weekend in Crawley:

Asda (Pegler Way)

Good Friday Friday, April 18 – 6am to midnight

Saturday, April 19 – 6am to 10pm

Easter Sunday, April 20 – closed

Easter Monday, April 21 – 8am-10pm.

Tesco (Hazelwick Avenue)

Good Friday Friday, April 18 – 6am to 10pm

Saturday, April 19 – 6am to midnight

Easter Sunday, April 20 – closed

Easter Monday, April 21 – 8am-6pm.

Sainsbury’s (West Green)

Good Friday Friday, April 18 – 8am to 10pm

Saturday, April 19 – 7am to 9pm

Easter Sunday, April 20 – closed

Easter Monday, April 21 – 8am-8pm.

Aldi

Good Friday Friday, April 18 – 8am to 10pm

Saturday, April 19 – 7am to 9pm

Easter Sunday, April 20 – closed

Easter Monday, April 21 – 8am-8pm.

Marks and Spencer Foodhall

Good Friday Friday, April 18 – 8am to 8pm

Saturday, April 19 – 8am to 8pm

Easter Sunday, April 20 – closed

Easter Monday, April 21 – 8am-8pm.

Related topics:ASDAAldiTescoSainsbury's

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice