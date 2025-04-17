Easter opening hours for major Crawley supermarkets: Tesco, ASDA, Aldi and more
Families will travel across the country or stay at home for the weekend as Bank holidays on Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday are great news for those planning to see family.
But if you’re planning to do your weekly shop and stock up on hot cross buns, it is important to remember that shop times may be different.
Most supermarkets operate on bank holidays and festive celebrations, but even retail staff need a break and UK trading laws specify that large shops have to close on Easter Sunday.
Here is when the main supermarkets are open this weekend in Crawley:
Asda (Pegler Way)
Good Friday Friday, April 18 – 6am to midnight
Saturday, April 19 – 6am to 10pm
Easter Sunday, April 20 – closed
Easter Monday, April 21 – 8am-10pm.
Tesco (Hazelwick Avenue)
Good Friday Friday, April 18 – 6am to 10pm
Saturday, April 19 – 6am to midnight
Easter Sunday, April 20 – closed
Easter Monday, April 21 – 8am-6pm.
Sainsbury’s (West Green)
Good Friday Friday, April 18 – 8am to 10pm
Saturday, April 19 – 7am to 9pm
Easter Sunday, April 20 – closed
Easter Monday, April 21 – 8am-8pm.
Aldi
Good Friday Friday, April 18 – 8am to 10pm
Saturday, April 19 – 7am to 9pm
Easter Sunday, April 20 – closed
Easter Monday, April 21 – 8am-8pm.
Marks and Spencer Foodhall
Good Friday Friday, April 18 – 8am to 8pm
Saturday, April 19 – 8am to 8pm
Easter Sunday, April 20 – closed
Easter Monday, April 21 – 8am-8pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.