'Exceptional opportunity' - Part of Worthing hotel put up for sale

Part of an historic seafront hotel in Worthing is available to buy, with an asking price of at least £1.5 million.

A new Rightmove listing relates to the former Savoy hotel – which the Chatsworth Hotel's owners bought to expand and use for staff accommodation, before the Covid pandemic.

But it has not been used since the first lockdown – with the now-vacant property being sold as a hotel.

The owners of the Chatsworth Hotel – in The Steyne – confirmed the sale does not affect any part of the venue. All letting rooms, the restaurant and bar ‘remain unaffected’.

A site description on rightmove.co.uk reads: “An exceptional opportunity to acquire a substantial four-storey property in the heart of Worthing, offered with vacant possession.

"This impressive building comprises 37 bedrooms, a mix of singles and doubles, and is ideally positioned overlooking the picturesque Steyne Gardens, just moments from the seafront and town centre.

“Nestled between the rolling hills of the South Downs and the sparkling waters of the English Channel, Worthing is a vibrant coastal town that blends traditional charm with modern appeal. Known for its expansive pebble beach, historic pier, and elegant promenade, Worthing offers a quintessential British seaside experience with a contemporary twist.

"Whether you're visiting for business, leisure, or a special occasion, Worthing promises a warm welcome and unforgettable experiences.”

The property website listed the ‘key features’ of the hotel, which was built in 1807: a ‘rare opportunity’ on the South Coast; ‘prime seafront location’; ‘substantial footprint’ – approximately 12,992 square foot; ‘development potential (subject to planning)’ and ‘strong investment fundamentals’.

The ground floor features multiple function rooms which are described as ‘perfect for events, dining, or conversion into communal guest areas’.

The upper floors are primarily dedicated to guest accommodation with a selection of rooms, complemented by communal bathrooms which ‘offer flexibility for refurbishment or reconfiguration’.

The site description added: “On the top floor, a self-contained flat provides additional accommodation or potential for an on-site manager’s residence.

“The property also benefits from a well-proportioned and sizeable basement. This expansive lower-ground level features over half a dozen generously sized rooms, each thoughtfully designed and benefitting from natural light coming in through windows – a rare and valuable feature in basement accommodation.

“All trade fixtures and fittings will be included in the sale and our clients will provide a trade inventory.”

The ‘vacant property’ – which is held freehold and marketed by Christie & Co, Hotels – has 37 bedrooms, with a selection of double and single rooms, alongside an ‘assortment of communal bathrooms’.

Metered parking is available directly outside on The Steyne and across Steyne Gardens. Free parking is available between 6pm and 9am, as well as on Sundays and bank holidays. Blue Badge holders can park in these bays free of charge without time restrictions.

The top floor includes a self-contained owner’s flat, which offers ‘private accommodation separate from guest areas’.

The estate agents added: “This property presents a rare chance to redevelop or reposition a large-scale hospitality asset in one of the South Coast’s most desirable seaside towns.

“With its generous layout, prime location, and strong tourism appeal, the hotel is ideally suited for boutique transformation, branded operation, or mixed-use development (subject to planning).”

The Rightmove website said the site has development potential – with renovation, development and repositioning opportunities including:

– Redesign rooms with ensuite bathrooms and modern interiors;

– Incorporate stylish communal lounges and a café/bar on the ground floor;

– Convert rooms into self-contained studio units with kitchenettes;

– Refurbish function rooms into flexible meeting and event spaces;

– Conversion to luxury apartments, retirement living, co-living spaces, or student accommodation;

– Retain the existing layout and refurbish for hospitality use;

– Mixed-use development

These are ‘subject to the relevant consents’.

Find out more at https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/165788318#/