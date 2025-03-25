Exciting new family attraction opens at West Sussex activity centre – and it's the first of its kind in the world!

And one of the walls – named Crunched – is the first of its kind in the world. The Crunched challenge is where a climbing wall meets soft play with a bridging-style challenge. The unique PVC covered holds provide climbers with a fresh, tactile experience, with Crunched integrating three challenges within one structure.

I visited Out of Bounds for the launch day on Tuesday, March 25, and the structure is very impressive. I was given a demonstration of how climbers can reach the top by team leader Arron Weedall, who made it look easy.

There are also six other new climbing walls that have been installed, alongside some of the old favourites climbers have enjoyed over the past few years. They vary in difficulty, providing opportunities for people of all ages and abilities from age four and up.

Alex Bifulco, marketing manager, said: “We have seven brilliant new challenges in total. We’re always looking to invest in order to provide the best possible destination and experiences for the community. We also hope to attract tourists to Sussex.

"The reaction so far has been fantastic. People are absolutely loving the new walls. They are a great opportunity to get active, energetic and have lots of fun.”

Out of Bounds director Charlotte Langmead added: “We are tremendously excited to announce that we are the first activity centre in the whole world to install this brand-new Clip ‘n Climb challenge, and can’t wait for our climbers to come and have a go. Participants as young as four years old can enjoy the Clip ‘n Climb experience at Out of Bounds. Spaces will quickly fill, to enjoy our newly redeveloped Clip ‘n Climb arena, so we advise booking in advance to be one of the first to try!”

The Clip ‘n Climb launch comes as Out of Bounds prepares to launch another new experience for guests this week. On Friday (March 28) a new High Ropes Adventure will open, offering people aged eight and up an adrenaline-filled experience as they climb, swing, and zip through a high ropes course. The cost is £20 per person.

To book for Clip ‘n Climb, High Ropes Adventure or any of the other Out of Bounds experiences, visit https://out-of-bounds.co.uk/

1 . Clip 'n Climb The Crunched wall is a world-first Photo: Katherine HM

2 . Clip 'n Climb Brand new Clip ‘n Climb walls at Rustington’s popular Out of Bounds activity centre have been officially opened Photo: Katherine HM

3 . Clip 'n Climb Team leader Arron Weedall gets ready to take on Crunched Photo: Katherine HM

4 . Clip 'n Climb Brand new Clip ‘n Climb walls at Rustington’s popular Out of Bounds activity centre have been officially opened Photo: Katherine HM