Family business in Worthing announces relocation with live music planned for opening event - 'Free gift' for first 30 customers
Goring Road Carpets – an independent, family-run flooring company – provides a ‘huge range of quality’ carpets, LVT, vinyl, wood and contract flooring.
The business has been open in the current showroom, in Wallace Parade, since 2005 but is now ‘moving across the road’ to 10 Goring Road.
Director Emma Clarke – whose dad, Pat Yates, owns the business – said: “We will have a bit more space across the road.
"My dad opened the current Goring shop 19 years ago. It’s always been a fantastic spot because there’s so many good shops and businesses along the parade.
“Local customers have looked after us very well and keep coming back to us. It just made sense to go to a bigger space. The fact it’s across the road is ideal.”
The shop is run by showroom manager Dave Thornes and his ‘righthand man’ Lewis Whittington.
“Dave and Lewis have a really good rapport with the customers,” Emma said. “The service is what brings people back.
"The nice thing about the parade is you see regular faces all the time. They all seem to be pleased and happy for us.
“We have built up a loyal customer base. Predominantly we are doing exactly the same thing, with all sorts of different flooring – we will just have a bit more space to welcome more people.
“Amtico has taken off – it’s a huge product for us and lots of people ask for it. We can show more of that, vinyl, wood flooring and everything else.”
The new showroom will have a grand opening party on Saturday (April 6) from 11am.
Everyone is invited to have a look inside and enjoy ‘live music, a raffle, nibbles and fizz’.
Emma added: “Lewis is a drummer in his spare time and he has orchestrated a band for us. We will be raising funds for Turning Tides.
“The first 30 people who pop in to see us will also get a free gift."
Emma Clarke, who currently works from the business’ Rustington branch, will work with Lewis and Dave in Goring.
To find out more, ring 01903 773319, email [email protected] or visit www.goringroadcarpets.co.uk.
