Fatboy Slim announces a second date in Brighton

Fatboy Slim

Adding a show on March 15 2023 at the Brighton Centre, the 12-date tour will see the DJ play a number of shows in London, Manchester, Brighton, Newcastle, Birmingham, Cardiff and Bournemouth.

Tickets for the tour are available now, with tickets for the new Brighton show being available on October 7 from Fatboyslim.net.

Norman said “Coming out of Covid I have played many different types of shows from arenas to the Gas tower at Glastonbury and I just find the closer I am to the audience the more I love it… this is what this tour brings”

The announcement arrives on the heels of Fatboy Slim’s latest album Right Here, Right Then which is out now. A celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Big Beach Boutique event, the album is available in hardback book and CD digipak formats, comprising of multiple recordings of the original set, a brand new DJ mix, DVD of the original concert, 48 page 12” book with photos and foreword by Fatboy Slim and much more across both formats.