Festive lights trail turns Sussex gardens into gorgeous 'multisensory wonderland' – this is what it looks like

The annual event transports guests into an enchanting world as the gardens come alive with stunning illuminations, captivating large-scale installations, mesmerising fountains, ethereal soundscapes, and a chance to meet enchanting characters along the way.

“We’re thrilled to unveil a new route for this year’s Leonardslee Lights,” said Adam Streeter, managing director of Leonardslee Lakes & Gardens. “Visitors will have a captivating 60 to 90-minute journey through our woodland gardens, experiencing awe-inspiring installations that transform Leonardslee into a multisensory wonderland.”

We’re lucky enough to have been to Leonardslee Lights for the last few years, and we always love it because there’s always something new and different to see.

This year was especially exciting at the whole route was reversed and took us down different paths to in the past. This year’s event features an exciting line-up of local artists and enchanting characters – with one of the most stunning new features this year being a field of 300 illuminated crocuses. It’s completely mesmerising and we spent a good five minutes just watching them all change colour and listening to the music.

Visitors can also witness the mesmerising ‘Sea of Light’ installation by Brighton-based Ithaca Studios, known for their work with Coldplay at Glastonbury 2021. It seemed to be such a simple concept, with strings of lights wound all around a hilly bank, flashing in different colours to an ethereal soundscape, but it was beautiful. The adults and children in our group alike loved it, and we could happily have stayed here for ages just watching the colours change.

Complementing the visual spectacle, a renowned sound artist Dan Fox of Sound Intervention presents his new work, ‘Glittering Grove’. This innovative sound installation promises to add another layer of immersion to the event, engaging visitors’ senses in new and exciting ways.

Adding a dynamic, interactive element to the event, Third Space, a local group of young performers, will bring the light installations to life as visitors meet enchanting characters along the way.

Beyond the light trail, Leonardslee Lights offers a festive atmosphere with a small boutique Christmas market, open from 3pm to 9pm. Here, visitors can indulge in delicious seasonal food and drink, enjoy vintage funfair rides, and peruse local artisans’ wares before or after their light trail adventure. My children love having dinner here before the trail, roasting marshmallows and going on the chair swings. I like having a mulled wine and relaxing with the family. It’s great, as it really adds to the whole experience.

Tickets are available online, starting from £17.50 for adults, with children under 2 going free. Leonardslee members can enjoy free or discounted tickets, and parking is complimentary for all attendees.

1 . Leonardslee Lights 2024 Leonardslee Lights 2024 transports guests into an enchanting world as the gardens come alive with stunning illuminations, captivating large-scale installations, mesmerising fountains and more Photo: Katherine HM

