An event celebrating Sussex producers of sparkling wine and gin – held at a luxury hotel near Horsham – has been hailed a huge success.

More than 200 people attended the first ever Bubbles & Botanicals sparkling wine and gin fair at South Lodge Hotel at Lower Beeding.

Lucy Pitts, one of the event organisers, said: “We were blown away with the success of the event. We know there’s an incredible variety of producers of sparkling wine and gin across Sussex and our aim was to create an event that celebrated and highlighted them.”

She added: “We were thrilled with how happy all the stallholders were and really pleased that so many people who came to the event have told us what an incredible time they had.”

Bubbles & Botanicals sparkling wine and gin fair held at South Lodge Hotel, Lower Beeding was hailed a huge success. Photography by Sophie Ward

Among those attending was Horsham MP Jeremy Quin who talked to a number of producers about their different methods and learning about their businesses.

More than 200 people attended the first ever Sussex Bubbles & Botanicals event. Photography by Sophie Ward

