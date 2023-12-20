First wines produced from vineyard at luxury Horsham hotel 'ready in 2025'
and live on Freeview channel 276
In May last year the five-star South Lodge Hotel – part of the Exclusive Collection hotels – joined forces with Ditchling-based wine estate Ridgeview to plant the new vineyard, yielding Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, and Pinot Meunier grapes.
The first wine batch is expected to produce 30,000 bottles, including 10,000 exclusively for South Lodge and other hotels within the Exclusive Collection group.
Meanwhile, South Lodge has partnered with skincare specialists Pelegrims to launch a natural treatment using grape extracts from the hotel’s vineyard.
The products, derived from by-products of the winemaking process, reduce the hotel spa’s carbon footprint and form the basis of special treatments.
Have you read? Horsham winner of TV’s MasterChef:The Professionals speaks of his future – and the secret to a great Christmas dinner
Formulations are made using raw materials of the wine-making process, such as grape skins, seeds and stems from Ortega and Pinot Noir grape vines that would otherwise go to waste.