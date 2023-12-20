The first wines produced from a 15-acre vineyard planted last year in the grounds of a luxury Horsham hotel are expected to be ready in 2025.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In May last year the five-star South Lodge Hotel – part of the Exclusive Collection hotels – joined forces with Ditchling-based wine estate Ridgeview to plant the new vineyard, yielding Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, and Pinot Meunier grapes.

The first wine batch is expected to produce 30,000 bottles, including 10,000 exclusively for South Lodge and other hotels within the Exclusive Collection group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, South Lodge has partnered with skincare specialists Pelegrims to launch a natural treatment using grape extracts from the hotel’s vineyard.

The first wines from a vineyard planted in the grounds of Horsham's five-star South Lodge Hotel are expected to be ready in 2025

The products, derived from by-products of the winemaking process, reduce the hotel spa’s carbon footprint and form the basis of special treatments.