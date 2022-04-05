Chichester City Council has criticised plans for signage for a Franco Manca restaurant in South Street.

The company is seeking permission to place illuminated lettering the outside of the building and set up one illuminated projection sign on the corner of South Street and West Street.

But in comments submitted yesterday (Monday, April 4) Chichester City Council gave a 'strong objection' and said the plans would negatively affect the conservation area.

Franco Manca plans to move into former Russell and Bromley site

A spokesman said: "Strong objection. The materials, lighting and projecting signage proposed would harm the character and appearance of the conservation area and are contrary to the relevant design guidance. Nonilluminated, hand-painted signage would be appropriate in this location, and a building number should be included."

The city council was not the only objector.

Resident Stuart Tapping wrote: "The current proposals for illuminated signage will have a negative impact on the conservation area, the setting of the adjacent historic buildings and will detract from important views from important views of the cathedral."

He added: "For these reasons I urge you to reject this application."

When this newspaper first reported on the plans last month, readers were split in their opinions with many complaining of a lack of retailers in the city centre and a large number of sites used for hospitality.

Other relished the celebrated brand setting its sights on Chichester.

Russel and Bromley, which formerly occupied the building, shut its doors for the last time in August last year to much sadness among residents.

Rumours then began to circulate about the possibility of homeware store Anthropologie planning to open.