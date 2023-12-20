Freedom Leisure celebrates another year of active communities healthy walks in Arun

Freedom Leisure is celebrating another successful year of its Active Communities ‘Healthy Walks in Arun’ programme.

Freedom Leisure – one of the UK’s leading charitable not for profit leisure trusts – manages Littlehampton Wave and Arun Leisure Centre in Bognor Regis, on behalf of Arun District Council.

Healthy Walks in Arun has been running for nearly two decades but now, under the Freedom Leisure banner, it has evolved into a vibrant and social group of walkers led by a team of 30 ‘walk leaders’ all of whom are volunteers.

They guide more than 700 walkers on free walks each month around the stunning Arun countryside and surrounding area with a focus on tackling social isolation, encouraging long term engagement and improving participants physical and mental wellbeing. It's not just a walk in the park; it's a walk into the heart of the community.

The Healthy Walks in Arun programme is just one activity in a huge array of community led health and wellbeing sessions organised by Freedom Leisure’s Active Communities Manager in Arun, Charlotte Simpson.

Under Charlotte's leadership, these massively popular sessions have transformed Littlehampton Wave into a local community health and wellbeing hub that everyone can access and enjoy, meet new people, be active and above all, have fun.

Charlotte said: “We couldn't be more thrilled to work in the Arun community and bring joy, laughter and happiness to all the people we serve.

"The Healthy Walks in Arun programme isn't just about fitness, it's about creating a community where everyone feels welcome and included, whether you're a seasoned walker or just taking your first steps, there's a place for you in our ever-growing family.”

Councillor Carol Birch, chairman of the housing and wellbeing committee at Arun District Council, said: “The council is committed to making the health and wellbeing of our residents a priority and encouraging people of all ages to lead a healthy lifestyle.

"The Healthy Walks in Arun programme provides an excellent opportunity to improve your health, and to enjoy the company of fellow residents.”