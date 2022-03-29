Frontline Associates: Worthing company owner doubles cake sale takings to help Ukraine

The support work team at Frontline Associates Supported Tenancies in Worthing has raised hundreds of pounds to help people in Ukraine.

By Elaine Hammond
Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 1:23 pm

Staff were thrilled when their fundraising efforts were doubled by the owner and manager, Andy Freeman.

Support worker Emily Moore organised the cake sale with colleague Emilia.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
Easter 2022: 14 Easter things to do in Worthing and beyond
Frontline Associates raised £540 in total with the cake sale for Ukraine

She said: “Emilia has family in Slovakia and they are helping with buying supplies and supporting the best they can.”

Andy doubled the £270 they raised at the cake sale to make a total of £540.

Frontline Associates supports adults with mental health and intellectual disabilities in the community in Worthing.

Also in the news: Worthing club offers all-you-can-eat afternoon tea at vintage Easter party

Sea also: Littlehampton life savers don red noses for training to support Comic Relief

For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK

UkraineSlovakia