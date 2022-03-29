Staff were thrilled when their fundraising efforts were doubled by the owner and manager, Andy Freeman.
Support worker Emily Moore organised the cake sale with colleague Emilia.
She said: “Emilia has family in Slovakia and they are helping with buying supplies and supporting the best they can.”
Andy doubled the £270 they raised at the cake sale to make a total of £540.
Frontline Associates supports adults with mental health and intellectual disabilities in the community in Worthing.
