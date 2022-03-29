Staff were thrilled when their fundraising efforts were doubled by the owner and manager, Andy Freeman.

Support worker Emily Moore organised the cake sale with colleague Emilia.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Frontline Associates raised £540 in total with the cake sale for Ukraine

She said: “Emilia has family in Slovakia and they are helping with buying supplies and supporting the best they can.”

Andy doubled the £270 they raised at the cake sale to make a total of £540.

Frontline Associates supports adults with mental health and intellectual disabilities in the community in Worthing.

Also in the news: Worthing club offers all-you-can-eat afternoon tea at vintage Easter party