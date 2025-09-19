GAIL’s takes off: Beloved brand opens first airport bakery at London Gatwick

Passengers flying from London Gatwick are now the first in the world to enjoy GAIL’s before boarding, as the much-loved London brand opens its debut airport bakery in the South Terminal.

Known for its handcrafted baked goods, seasonal sandwiches and expertly brewed specialty coffee, GAIL’s brings craft baking and carefully sourced food and drinks to Gatwick’s departure lounge. The new bakery offers a wide selection of breakfast items, pastries, sandwiches, salads, sweet treats, and hot and cold made-to-order drinks – all made with the quality and care GAIL’s is known for.

The new opening features a spacious seating area, ideal for those looking to relax before their flight, as well as an exclusive travel-focused range designed specifically for airport passengers, including grab-and-go options and new gifting items – perfect for last-minute presents or a taste of London to take abroad.

The opening of GAIL’s will also bring significant benefits to London Gatwick’s local community, with more than 70 new jobs created, including a number of roles through the Rise with GAIL’s programme, which supports career development in hospitality and incorporates 45 different training programmes across the business.

GAIL'S have opened their first airport bakery at London Gatwick | Picture: Mark Dunford

Jonathan Pollard, Chief Commercial Officer, London Gatwick said: “We are delighted to be the home of the first ever GAIL’s airport bakery. GAIL’s is a firm favourite across London and beyond, and its arrival at London Gatwick reflects our commitment to offering passengers a wide range of high-quality, locally-inspired food options to get their journeys off to the best possible start.”

Nick Ayerst, Managing Director, GAIL’s said: “We are thrilled to be opening our first airport location in London Gatwick’s South Terminal, building on the established success driven by new locations in London transport hubs. We’ve developed an extensive range to meet the specific needs of airport passengers and we look forward to sharing freshly baked, high-quality food and specialty coffee to those travelling through London Gatwick and beyond.”