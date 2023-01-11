A busy Worthing town centre shop will close its doors for the final time this weekend after its lease was not renewed.

Tom Newman, manager of Game in the Montague Centre, confirmed the popular store will close for the final time on Sunday.

He blamed the decision on the shop’s lease not being renewed by the owners: “I don’t know the details but they couldn’t offer a deal. Yes [it is a blow] especially at this time of year. Online shopping hasn’t had much of an impact. As a store, we were performing well. It is purely down to the lease. There are no other factors.”

Tom said Game has been in the Montague Centre for around 25 years. He has worked at the branch for eight years, but said he was not hopeful the store would find an alternate location in the town.

Game in Worthing closes on Sunday. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

He added: “That probably will be the end of Game [in Worthing]. They said they’d find something in Crawley a few years back and they still haven’t found a replacement. None of us are crossing our fingers they will find anywhere, certainly not soon anyway.”

Andy Sparsis, director of the Worthing Town Centre Initiative, said: “Game has been due to shut for a while. The chain might be closing a few shops. Kids buy online games now more and they download.

"People don't buy second hand games as much anymore. I used to go with my kids. Now you just download all the games.”

Town centre manager Sharon Clarke added: “Game is going [but] Worthing is in a good position going into a difficult time. Every town is suffering. Worthing's vacancy rate is five per cent, which is far lower than national average.”