Greek street food restaurant to open in Worthing: Everything we know so far
A poster with the words ‘Opening soon – Greek Street Food’ was pictured in The Montague Centre – at the site which was formally occupied by Game and a luggage store.
This comes after a planning application, which has been given the green light by Worthing Borough Council, requested the change of use from a retail unit to a restaurant.
The restaurant hours of operation are proposed as 12pm to 11pm, Monday to Friday, 12pm to midnight on Saturdays and 12pm to 10pm on Sundays. No external changes were proposed to the existing shopfront by the applicant, Jowanro Aubid.
A planning document read: “The unit is currently empty and used as a retail unit. The premises is situated within the The Montague Centre, where shopping and other similar use of facilities are available.
"The premises is situated partly by the eat-in mall where we see popular restaurants such as McDonald’s and Nando’s and other cafes open to public.
“Opening a restaurant will be a positive impact to the area as it will be occupied within the Montague Centre where it is gradually becoming a mall for food.
"There are no external changes to the facility and the proposal along with the situated flue to flat roof above has no visibility from the public road and has no harm to the feature of the unit.
"Occupying the unit will overcome the issue of homeless having to pick point for rough sleep as this is an issue for the current agent looking after the unit.”
According to Companies House, Mr Aubid runs popular takeaway business Brighton Gyros.
He has made a separate application to the council, seeking authorisation for the sale of alcohol for consumption on and off the premises, the provision of regulated entertainment in the form of recorded music and the provision of late night refreshment.
He plans to sell alcohol between 11am and 11.30pm and play recorded music between 9am and midnight seven-days a week. The venue would be open to the public between 11am and midnight.
A committee hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday, November 29.