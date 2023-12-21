GuilFest to return to its spiritual home in 2024 – after ten years away
The festival will be at Stoke Park in Guildford on Saturday, June 29 and Sunday, June 30 and is promising a top line-up. In 2022, after eight years away, organisers announced Guilfest would be back – in grounds of Hurtwood Polo Club. Now it returns to its traditional home, with organisers urging “Let’s make GuilFest 2024 the most memorable chapter yet!”
A spokesman said: “Whether you're a long-time GuilFest enthusiast or a newcomer, you won't want to miss this epic comeback. Gather your friends, pack your festival essentials and join us for a weekend of pure joy!
“It is an absolute privilege to have one of Guildford’s original heroes The Stranglers headlining Saturday’s performances on the main stage and we are thrilled to welcome the Spaceman himself Sam Ryder who will headline on Sunday night. They will be backed up by Bob Vylan, Black Grape, The Blockheads, The Skints, Elvana, Pogue Traders, Alex Party, Eddie & The Hot Rods, JX, Voodoo Radio, Urban Cookie Collective & Spice Girls Experience on Saturday. Peter Hook and the Light, From The Jam, BOYZLIFE, Dutty Moonshine Big Band, Bootleg Beatles, T. REX, Lil Mix and The Devout join us on Sunday. In addition to the five separate stages of music performing many genres, fashions and sounds, there will be The Cosmic Comedy Tent, Tropical Disco, an art & craft village with brilliant workshops, street theatre, delicious world cuisine, rustic beer and real ale bar, literary tent with interesting talks, cocktail bar, healing field & wellness area, singing, dancing and drumming workshops and sessions, games tent, kids area, bushcrafts, open mic sessions and a cinema tent.
“Tickets are available now from our website. Get your tickets as soon as you can! Early bird tickets are available now! Visit our website: www.guilfest.co.uk to secure your spot at the hottest event of the year.
The festival arena opens at 11am on Saturday and Sunday. Music stops at 10pm both days. The bar closes at 11pm both days and the festival closes at midnight both days. Organisers are saying that if the festival doesn’t sell out, there will be a limited number of tickets available on the gate. Under fives are free and under eighteens are “almost half price.” The car park is right next to the festival site and is free. VIP tickets allow a fast track bar, luxury toilet facilities and a covered area with tables and chairs. There will automatically be a ticket available for a carer who is required to help any ticket holder that is disabled.
The festival was started in 1992 and shut down after 21 years. 1998 acts included Space, Shed Seven and The Lightning Seeds and The Levellers, and 1999 welcomed James, Jools Holland & His Rhythm and Blues Orchestra and The Saw Doctors. 2000 was Van Morrison, Motörhead, David Gray, Culture Club and Joan Armatrading. 2001 included Pulp, Reef, Dreadzone, Lonnie Donegan and Dead Men Walking. 2002 featured Fun Lovin' Criminals, The Pretenders and Jools Holland. 2003 saw Madness, Alice Cooper, The Darkness and Atomic Kitten. In 2004 the main acts were Katie Melua, Simple Minds and Blondie.”