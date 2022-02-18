Hampden Park’s first drive-through coffee shop opens

Hampden Park’s first ever drive-through coffee shop opened last week.

Councillor Helen Burton visited the drive-through on Tuesday, February 15 – five days after it opened.

The new drive-through Costa Coffee in Hampden Park. Picture from Helen Burton SUS-220216-154722001

She said, “Really excited to stop off at the new Costa Coffee drive-through on the way home.

“This development will offer a new way of tapping into coffee culture in Eastbourne and increase revenue for the council too, win–win.

“We now have great independent coffee shops in town, community cafes like the one at Langney and our first drive-through.

“As someone who thrives on coffee I’m very glad it’s perfectly situated between where I work and where I live, and I shall just as happily spend money in the independent cafes when I’m in town.”

The new drive-through Costa Coffee in Hampden Park. Picture from Helen Burton SUS-220216-154711001

A Costa spokesperson said, “The store employs 12 new Costa Coffee team members and comprises of a ‘Drive-Thru’ lane and a Costa Coffee store and allows the local community to either grab a coffee on-the-go or sit in and enjoy their favourite crafted Costa coffee.