Several updates have been made to the interior layout of the centre to create a more fluid experience for customers. It has been made brighter and lighter through the installation of sustainable LED lighting. Changes were also made to the outdoor plant area to create a more user-friendly space.

Nick Joad, general manager, said: “We’re delighted to announce that the refurbishment inside the garden centre is now complete.

“The interior now includes improved signage, elegant water features and a dedicated houseplant area to offer a modern shopping experience.

Haskins Garden Centre at Roundstone in Angmering has had a makeover

“Additionally, we are looking forward to new road-side landscaping and centre entrance when the roadworks finish this year.”

“Our customers have visited our centre for more than 20 years, and as such, we are passionate about future-proofing our offering to ensure Haskins Roundstone continues to be a place people like to visit for many years to come.”

Haskins Garden Centres acquired the Roundstone centre in 2000 and it later underwent a £13million redevelopment in 2011. This latest refurbishment now brings Roundstone in line with the upgrades made to its sister centre, Haskins Snowhill, which underwent a £15million transformation in 2019.

Haskins Roundstone is open seven days a week.

For more information, visit www.haskins.co.uk/roundstone-centre

