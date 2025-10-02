A Hastings pub will be listed in CAMRA’s The Good Beer Guide 2026.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The John Logie Baird in Havelock Roadas been acclaimed for the quality of its real ale by members of the town’s Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) branch.

Local branch members chose the Wetherspoon pub following regular visits to check on the quality of the real ales on offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also took into account customer service, décor and overall atmosphere.

The John Logie Baird in Havelock Road, Hastings

A CAMRA spokesman said: “The John Logie Baird deserves its place in The Good Beer Guide 2026.

“It is our belief that if a licensee serves an excellent pint of real ale, then everything else in the pub, including customer service, quality of food and atmosphere, are likely to be of an equally high standard.”

The pub’s manager, Josh Morgan, said: “ We offer our customers an excellent range of real ales at all times, including those from regional brewers and microbrewers, as well as hosting our own beer festivals.

“Staff at the pub work hard to ensure that the real ales on offer are kept in first-class condition at all times and the pub’s inclusion in the guide highlights this.”