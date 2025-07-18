The Hastings WHSmith store has been rebranded. Pic: TG Jones

The Hastings WHSmith store has been rebranded to TG Jones.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

WH Smiths was a familiar site on many high streets for decades. The company was created by Henry Walton Smith and his wife Anna in 1792 as a news vendor in London

A TG Jones spokesperson said: We’re pleased to confirm that the WH Smith store at Queens Road, Priory Meadow, Hastings,has been rebranded to TG Jones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Customers can expect to find the same great range of products, deals and services, and a warm welcome from our friendly team."

They added: "In June 2025, WH Smith sold its high street business, with all stores set to be rebranded over the coming weeks. It’s a very positive milestone in the history of this much-loved business and an exciting time for TG Jones and its employees."

Tamsin Nevard, store leader, said: “Seeing the new storefront being installed and putting on our TG Jones uniforms for the first time has been a great moment.

"There’s a real sense of pride among the whole team. We’re excited for what’s ahead, and ready to grow with the new brand and offer our customers an even better experience as TG Jones.”