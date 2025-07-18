Hastings WH Smith store is rebranded

By Mike MacKenzie
Published 18th Jul 2025, 13:45 BST
The Hastings WHSmith store has been rebranded. Pic: TG Jonesplaceholder image
The Hastings WHSmith store has been rebranded. Pic: TG Jones
The Hastings WHSmith store has been rebranded to TG Jones.

WH Smiths was a familiar site on many high streets for decades. The company was created by Henry Walton Smith and his wife Anna in 1792 as a news vendor in London

A TG Jones spokesperson said: We’re pleased to confirm that the WH Smith store at Queens Road, Priory Meadow, Hastings,has been rebranded to TG Jones.

"Customers can expect to find the same great range of products, deals and services, and a warm welcome from our friendly team."

They added: "In June 2025, WH Smith sold its high street business, with all stores set to be rebranded over the coming weeks. It’s a very positive milestone in the history of this much-loved business and an exciting time for TG Jones and its employees."

Tamsin Nevard, store leader, said: “Seeing the new storefront being installed and putting on our TG Jones uniforms for the first time has been a great moment.

"There’s a real sense of pride among the whole team. We’re excited for what’s ahead, and ready to grow with the new brand and offer our customers an even better experience as TG Jones.”

