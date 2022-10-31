The pub, on the High Street, is known as one of the most haunted pubs in Sussex, if not the UK.

Halloween is also the landlady’s birthday so this year they went big with the spooky season, with celebrations continuing up until the day of the dead in November and also in December for Nightmare Before Christmas.

Zoe Turtle, from the pub, said: “We have a little theme going on a bit like elf on the shelf but with a skeleton called Mr Bones doing different comedy snaps each day which a lot of people are getting into."

Haunted pub The Brewery Shades

The second-grade listed building goes back to the 14th century and once contained holding cells for prisoners.

Zoe said: “We are in the top ten most haunted pubs in Sussex and Surrey there is always glasses being thrown off the bar, cans being thrown from display areas. Things going missing turning up days later. The bottom half of a male figure been seen walking mid air in cellar there was girl that actually left because of one of the ghosts. We were a jail where prisoners were held in holding cells in our cellar with a tunnel that leads to the gallows where they were hung and you sometimes hear a set of keys clanging when you are in the cellar and the light flashes also you see things go past out the corner of your eye.”

The pub has also featured on the 2023 CAMRA's Good Beer Guide, and currently has the award for North Sussex pub of the year.

