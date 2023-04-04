Here are the top 12 restaurants in Horsham for a special meal out, according to Tripadvisor

Ahead of Easter, here are the 12 best places to have a special meal out, according to Tripadvisor users.
Residents in the Horsham area looking to enjoy a nice meal with family or friends over the Easter period are lucky to have a number of fantastic restaurants to choose from in the district.
1. Top 12 Horsham restaurants
Filippo's Italian restaurant in Park Place is rated four and a half out of 5 from 1,180 Tripadvisor reviews. One person said: 'A birthday treat.' Photo: Sarah Page
2. Top 12 Horsham restaurants
The Green Man in Church Road, Partridge Green is rated four and a half out of 5 from 540 Tripadvisor reviews. One described it as 'very good indeed.' Photo: Google
3. Top 12 Horsham restaurants
The Boar's Head in Worthing Road, Horsham, is rated four and a half out of 5 from 432 reviews on Tripadvisor. One person said: 'Fabulous Sunday roast' Photo: Sarah Page
4. Top 12 Horsham restaurants
British steakhouse Miller and Carter in Piries Place, Horsham, is rated four and a half out of five from 491 Tripadvisor reviews. One reviewer said: 'Fabulous birthday meal' Photo: Sarah Page