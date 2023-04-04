Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Here’s why Twitter’s bird logo is now a dog
35 minutes ago Woman who claimed she was Madeleine McCann gets answers after DNA test
1 hour ago Apple Weather down for iPhone and iOS users worldwide - here’s why
2 hours ago Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie’s cause of death disclosed
2 hours ago Hugh Jackman updates fans on skin cancer scare
4 hours ago TikTok fined £12.7m for child data protection breaches
People in Horsham are lucky to have a wide choice of restaurants - this is Bill's in Market SquarePeople in Horsham are lucky to have a wide choice of restaurants - this is Bill's in Market Square
People in Horsham are lucky to have a wide choice of restaurants - this is Bill's in Market Square

Here are the top 12 restaurants in Horsham for a special meal out, according to Tripadvisor

Ahead of Easter, here are the 12 best places to have a special meal out, according to Tripadvisor users.

Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 4th Apr 2023, 14:50 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 14:52 BST

Residents in the Horsham area looking to enjoy a nice meal with family or friends over the Easter period are lucky to have a number of fantastic restaurants to choose from in the district.

Filippo's Italian restaurant in Park Place is rated four and a half out of 5 from 1,180 Tripadvisor reviews. One person said: 'A birthday treat.'

1. Top 12 Horsham restaurants

Filippo's Italian restaurant in Park Place is rated four and a half out of 5 from 1,180 Tripadvisor reviews. One person said: 'A birthday treat.' Photo: Sarah Page

The Green Man in Church Road, Partridge Green is rated four and a half out of 5 from 540 Tripadvisor reviews. One described it as 'very good indeed.'

2. Top 12 Horsham restaurants

The Green Man in Church Road, Partridge Green is rated four and a half out of 5 from 540 Tripadvisor reviews. One described it as 'very good indeed.' Photo: Google

The Boar's Head in Worthing Road, Horsham, is rated four and a half out of 5 from 432 reviews on Tripadvisor. One person said: 'Fabulous Sunday roast'

3. Top 12 Horsham restaurants

The Boar's Head in Worthing Road, Horsham, is rated four and a half out of 5 from 432 reviews on Tripadvisor. One person said: 'Fabulous Sunday roast' Photo: Sarah Page

British steakhouse Miller and Carter in Piries Place, Horsham, is rated four and a half out of five from 491 Tripadvisor reviews. One reviewer said: 'Fabulous birthday meal'

4. Top 12 Horsham restaurants

British steakhouse Miller and Carter in Piries Place, Horsham, is rated four and a half out of five from 491 Tripadvisor reviews. One reviewer said: 'Fabulous birthday meal' Photo: Sarah Page

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
TripAdvisorResidents