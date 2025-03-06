Here's 19 new businesses that opened in Hastings, St Leonards and Rother in 2023

By Mike MacKenzie
Published 6th Mar 2025, 11:39 BST
Updated 6th Mar 2025, 11:58 BST
The Hastings, St Leonards and Rother area has a fantastic range of independent traders.

Small businesses are vital for a healthy local economy and play a major role in creating the unique and vibrant character that make our communities so special.

Here’s some that we visited when they opened or reopened with new management in 2023.

See also: My first class - 47 East Sussex school new starter pictures from 2023

Thai In Town takeaway in Queens Arcade, Hastings

1. Thai In Town takeaway in Queens Arcade, Hastings

Thai In Town takeaway in Queens Arcade, Hastings Photo: staff

The La Delizia team in Hastings Old Town

2. The La Delizia team in Hastings Old Town

The La Delizia team in Hastings Old Town Photo: staff

Old Scratch Tattoo inside Queens Arcade, Hastings. Logan McGrath, lead tattooist, and Jay McGrath, business manager

3. Old Scratch Tattoo inside Queens Arcade, Hastings

Old Scratch Tattoo inside Queens Arcade, Hastings. Logan McGrath, lead tattooist, and Jay McGrath, business manager Photo: staff

New butcher's shop Beak & Tail in Robertson Street, Hastings, on February 9 2023

4. Beak & Tail in Robertson Street, Hastings

New butcher's shop Beak & Tail in Robertson Street, Hastings, on February 9 2023 Photo: staff

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:St LeonardsHastings
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice