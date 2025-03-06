Small businesses are vital for a healthy local economy and play a major role in creating the unique and vibrant character that make our communities so special.
Here’s some that we visited when they opened or reopened with new management in 2023.
1. Thai In Town takeaway in Queens Arcade, Hastings
Thai In Town takeaway in Queens Arcade, Hastings Photo: staff
2. The La Delizia team in Hastings Old Town
The La Delizia team in Hastings Old Town Photo: staff
3. Old Scratch Tattoo inside Queens Arcade, Hastings
Old Scratch Tattoo inside Queens Arcade, Hastings. Logan McGrath, lead tattooist, and Jay McGrath, business manager Photo: staff
4. Beak & Tail in Robertson Street, Hastings
New butcher's shop Beak & Tail in Robertson Street, Hastings, on February 9 2023 Photo: staff
