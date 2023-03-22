Edit Account-Sign Out
Hitch hits plans by discount retailer Aldi to open new Horsham store

Plans by discount food retailer Aldi to open a new store in Horsham town centre have hit a setback.

By Sarah Page
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 14:31 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 14:32 GMT

The store is currently under construction on the site of the former Currys shop at Tanbridge Retail Park in Albion Way.

And it had been hoped to open the new purpose-built supermarket in October.

But Aldi bosses say they have hit a snag ‘outside of their control’ and the the store opening may be delayed.

A computer generated image of how the new Horsham Aldi store will look
An Aldi spokesperson said: “We were pleased to have received planning permission last year to bring an Aldi store to Horsham and were grateful for the significant local support.

"Construction work is now underway and we are doing all we can to open the store this year, albeit there are factors outside of our control which may impact our efforts.

"We look forward to opening the store at the earliest opportunity, creating 35 new jobs and helping local people shop and save closer to home.”

The delay is bound to disappoint local shoppers who were looking forward to the store’s opening.

Hundreds of letters of support for Aldi were sent to Horsham District Council by local residents when the supermarket chain first applied for planning consent.

They maintained the store would increase consumer choice, provide local jobs and improve Horsham’s market town image.

Councillors granted planning approval last November despite planning officers recommending the application should be turned down saying the new building would be ‘overly dominant’ because of its design and proximity to Worthing Road.

