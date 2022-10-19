Kingston Beach - one of the featured artworks

Spokeswoman Alison Crowe said: “This promises to be an inspiring and eclectic expression of design and creativity featuring the work of over 30 local artists and makers within a wide variety of artistic disciplines. Work is highly diverse from detailed depictions of flora and fauna, stunning landscapes through to bold and colourful abstracts. Creative media also include unique precious metal jewellery, stunning designs in textile and knit, figurative sculpture as well as inventive upcycling of found objects into decorative and useful household items. There will be a unique opportunity to see artists demonstrate their knowledge and skill in a programme of free-to-attend workshops and talks, giving an insight into how original artwork is produced, what inspires artists and makers and what specialist tools and materials are used.

“Horsham Artists have formed a charity partnership with the Horsham & Crawley branch of the Samaritans who will be fundraising with a raffle at the Art Fair with a chance to win pieces of work by participating artists.

“As in past years, The Horsham Artists Contemporary Art Fair 2022 will be held at Parkside, Horsham District Council’s building in Chart Way, RH12 1XH, in the centre of town on Saturday, October 22 (10am-5pm) and Sunday, October 23 (10am-4pm) with an invitation-only preview evening on the evening of Friday, October 21.”

Alison added: “We are a group of artists and makers based in and around the Horsham area of West Sussex, keen to welcome new members to our diverse collection of sculptors, painters, jewellery makers, ceramicists, up-cyclers and designers in fabric. At heart, we share both a passion for the work we create as well as learning from one another’s practice and experience. We are a vibrant group, keen to establish strong links with our local community through our exhibitions and marketing events.

“Join us and bring what you do to further enrich all of our work. We meet regularly to learn about each other’s areas of work and practice, from invited speakers beyond the group and to plan our different exhibition events. We see ourselves as a group that is run by its members for its members. We are all volunteers. Everything we do happens because of the ways in which we work together for the common good. It is through that approach and the high quality and diverse range of what our members create, that we have built our recognisable and highly successful brand across the local community. We have a committee, with all of the sorts of posts and areas of responsibility one would expect to see on a committee – chair, treasurer, secretary etc. The Horsham Artists Committee maintains an oversight of the group’s activities and seeks to act in the best interests of the members."