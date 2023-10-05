Horsham boutique customers take to the catwalk as fashion models

Independent ladies boutique Deja Style has held its first fashion event in Horsham – with customers gracing the catwalk as models.

The boutique, based in Park Place, staged the show at Chapel Hairdressers in Denne Road.

Deja owner Angie Maskell said: “It was the perfect venue in which to showcase the DEJA! Autumn/Winter Collection.

“Both businesses believe in delivering good customer service ensuring a great customer experience, plus bringing the community together all to the benefit of our local economy in Horsham town.”

And she added: “It was truly a magical evening with lots of women of all ages and sizes. The DEJA ethos is ‘an attitude not a size.’

“The models included existing Deja customers as well as those from another local independent – Annie’s Closet – who did a fabulous job of modelling outfits for all occasions.”

Guests were treated to Goody Bags supplied by Beauty Secrets, another local independent.

There was also an opportunity to continue the evening with a glass of bubbles and view the new Bachata Bar in Horsham’s East Street after the show.

1 . Deja Style Taking to the catwalk at Deja Style's first fashion event in Horsham Photo: Claire Wilders

2 . Deja Style Putting on the style Photo: Claire Wilders

3 . Deja Style Deja's autumn/winter collection was on show Photo: Claire Wilders

4 . Deja Style Shoppers turned into stylish catwalk models Photo: Claire Widers