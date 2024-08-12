Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This week is being hailed ‘Afternoon Tea Week’ – and a Horsham hotel is marking it in style.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luxury afternoon teas are being served at the Camellia Restaurant at the five-star South Lodge Hotel. Customers can enjoy fresh seasonal sandwiches and pastries curated by head chef Josh Mann.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Served daily, the afternoon tea offers an array of treats to suit every palate. Menu highlights include bocconcini with baby basil and tomato chutney on brioche roll, pecan praline chocolate cake with popping candy crunch and peach melba tart with amaretto mousse.

For those looking to elevate their experience, a sparkling afternoon tea upgrade is also available. Or customers can indulge in the Ridgeview wine flight, which includes a glass of Bloomsbury, Fitzrovia Rose, and Blanc de Blancs, complete with tasting notes.

An array of delicious delights are on offer during afternoon tea at the Camellia Restaurant, South Lodge Hotel

And, although this week – August 12-18 – has been designated Afternoon Tea Week, luxury afternoon teas are available all year round at South Lodge from 1.30pm until 3.30pm, priced at £49.50 per person.