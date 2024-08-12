Horsham hotel marks 'Afternoon Tea Week' - in style
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Luxury afternoon teas are being served at the Camellia Restaurant at the five-star South Lodge Hotel. Customers can enjoy fresh seasonal sandwiches and pastries curated by head chef Josh Mann.
Served daily, the afternoon tea offers an array of treats to suit every palate. Menu highlights include bocconcini with baby basil and tomato chutney on brioche roll, pecan praline chocolate cake with popping candy crunch and peach melba tart with amaretto mousse.
For those looking to elevate their experience, a sparkling afternoon tea upgrade is also available. Or customers can indulge in the Ridgeview wine flight, which includes a glass of Bloomsbury, Fitzrovia Rose, and Blanc de Blancs, complete with tasting notes.
And, although this week – August 12-18 – has been designated Afternoon Tea Week, luxury afternoon teas are available all year round at South Lodge from 1.30pm until 3.30pm, priced at £49.50 per person.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.