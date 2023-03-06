Edit Account-Sign Out
Horsham John Lewis store introduces fashion and beauty ranges in major revamp

New fashion and beauty ranges have been introduced at Horsham’s John Lewis store as part of a multi-million-pound revamp.

By Sarah Page
4 minutes ago
Updated 6th Mar 2023, 10:21am

Leading women’s, men’s and children’s fashion brands went on sale at the Albion Way store for the first time this week.

The retailer announced in January that it was planning a major refurbishment with ‘exciting new additions’ including personal styling studios and beauty brands.

Among designer ranges available at the store are Barbour, Whistles, Kin and Bankjen along with John Lewis own fashion brands.

New fashion and beauty ranges have been introduced at John Lewis in Horsham as part of a multi-million-pound investment
Branch manager Jack Howe said when the changes were first announced: “The multi-million pound investment underlines our commitment to Horsham. We hope it will provide a major boost for the town centre and encourage more shoppers to visit.

"Our new look store will not only offer a superb selection of products, but provide outstanding experiences and inspiration, which give customers a sense of occasion when they shop with us."

