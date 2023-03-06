New fashion and beauty ranges have been introduced at Horsham’s John Lewis store as part of a multi-million-pound revamp.

Leading women’s, men’s and children’s fashion brands went on sale at the Albion Way store for the first time this week.

The retailer announced in January that it was planning a major refurbishment with ‘exciting new additions’ including personal styling studios and beauty brands.

Among designer ranges available at the store are Barbour, Whistles, Kin and Bankjen along with John Lewis own fashion brands.

Branch manager Jack Howe said when the changes were first announced: “The multi-million pound investment underlines our commitment to Horsham. We hope it will provide a major boost for the town centre and encourage more shoppers to visit.

