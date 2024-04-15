Horsham pub in bid to extend weekend opening hours
A Horsham pub is planning to extend its opening hours at weekends.
The Lynd Cross in Horsham’s Bishopric wants to be able to serve alcohol until 1am on Fridays and Saturdays.
The Wetherspoons pub has applied to Horsham District Council for a variation in its license to allow it to stay open for longer.
Meanwhile another local pub is also looking to make changes. The Bax Castle at Two Mile Ash Road, Southwater, reopened in January after undergoing refurbishment.
Now it is seeking a license to provide ‘late night refreshments’ until 11pm at its Bax Shack premises.