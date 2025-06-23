Horsham pub on lookout for new landlord
Pub chain Stonegate is seeking someone to take over running The Bedford in Station Road, Horsham.
The three-storey Victorian pub – behind Horsham Railway Station – has two bar areas, along with pub games areas and TV screens.
There is a large enclosed patio garden with seating for up to 50 customers and there is also a second smaller enclosed patio for smokers.
Stonegate, in a feature on its website seeking a new landlord, says: “Ever dreamt of being your own boss, running a thriving pub, and shaping a vibrant community hub? Partnering with Stonegate, the UK's largest pub company, makes that dream a reality.
"We offer the best of both worlds: self-employment with the unwavering support of a dedicated team, from regional managers to a network of experienced publicans in your region.”
John Brown, the longest-serving landlord at The Bedford, finally called ‘Time’ in January last year after nearly 28 years of pulling pints there.
