Horsham pub to stage 12-day real-ale festival

A Horsham pub is getting set to stage a 12-day real-ale festival.

By Sarah Page
1 hour ago
Updated 13th Mar 2023, 3:33pm

A range of 25 real ales, including three from overseas brewers, will be available at The Lynd Cross in Horsham’s Bishopric during the festival from March 22 to April 2.

The overseas brewers are from Switzerland, USA and Belgium.

Among the festival collection are vegan as well as gluten-free beers and a range of different malt and hop varieties from around the world.

The beers, costing £2.35 a pint, include Orkney Cliff Edge, Oakham Buckle Up!, Vale Brass Monkey, Brombeer Freddy Export (Belgium), Theakston Double Cross, Exmoor Upside Brown, Cambridge Flower Child IPA (USA), Saltaire Triple Choc, Cairngorm White Lady and Sudwerk Reeds Ale (Switzerland).

Pub manager Gareth Withers said: “The festival is a great celebration of real ale. It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb beers over a 12-day period, at great value for money prices.”

