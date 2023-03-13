A Horsham pub is getting set to stage a 12-day real-ale festival.

A range of 25 real ales, including three from overseas brewers, will be available at The Lynd Cross in Horsham’s Bishopric during the festival from March 22 to April 2.

The overseas brewers are from Switzerland, USA and Belgium.

Among the festival collection are vegan as well as gluten-free beers and a range of different malt and hop varieties from around the world.

The beers, costing £2.35 a pint, include Orkney Cliff Edge, Oakham Buckle Up!, Vale Brass Monkey, Brombeer Freddy Export (Belgium), Theakston Double Cross, Exmoor Upside Brown, Cambridge Flower Child IPA (USA), Saltaire Triple Choc, Cairngorm White Lady and Sudwerk Reeds Ale (Switzerland).

