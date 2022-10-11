Horsham pub which shut last month says: 'We'll be back'
A Horsham pub which has been closed for some weeks has a message for local residents: ‘We’ll be back.’
The Star Inn in Crawley Road, Roffey, is currently undergoing refurbishment.
But owners say that it will reopen later this month.
On a sign at the pub premises, the owners say they will reopen on October 28, adding: “We can’t wait to see you.”
The pub was shut for a year before reopening in 2020. Owners Ei Publican Partnerships said then that it had closed for ‘essential works.’