Horsham pub which shut last month says: 'We'll be back'

A Horsham pub which has been closed for some weeks has a message for local residents: ‘We’ll be back.’

By Sarah Page
4 minutes ago
Updated 11th Oct 2022, 3:22pm

The Star Inn in Crawley Road, Roffey, is currently undergoing refurbishment.

But owners say that it will reopen later this month.

The pub is shut for refurbishment

On a sign at the pub premises, the owners say they will reopen on October 28, adding: “We can’t wait to see you.”

The pub was shut for a year before reopening in 2020. Owners Ei Publican Partnerships said then that it had closed for ‘essential works.’

The pub - The Star Inn at Roffey - is set to reopen at the end of the month
