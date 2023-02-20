A Horsham shop is celebrating its 40th birthday – and is giving special thanks to two women who have worked there from the start.

Cancer Research UK charity shop in East Street first opened its doors in 1983. It started off as ‘Imperial Cancer’ and later formed Cancer Research.

Two volunteers – Lillian Millar and Jenny Wright – have been with the shop right from the beginning and throughout that time have helped the shop to raise an incredible £5.2 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manager Victoria Godfrey said: “I am delighted that our shop continues to go from strength to strength and has so many loyal volunteers.

The team at Cancer Research UK in East Street, Horsham, are celebrating the shop's 40th birthday

"I would like to say a big thank you to each and every one of them. We really wouldn't be able to run our shop without them, they are such an important part of the charity.”

She said she was ‘so proud of my lovely Cancer Research UK team of volunteers’ and ‘Janice Carol Smith for being such a great assistant manager.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad