Cancer Research UK charity shop in East Street first opened its doors in 1983. It started off as ‘Imperial Cancer’ and later formed Cancer Research.
Two volunteers – Lillian Millar and Jenny Wright – have been with the shop right from the beginning and throughout that time have helped the shop to raise an incredible £5.2 million.
Manager Victoria Godfrey said: “I am delighted that our shop continues to go from strength to strength and has so many loyal volunteers.
"I would like to say a big thank you to each and every one of them. We really wouldn't be able to run our shop without them, they are such an important part of the charity.”
She said she was ‘so proud of my lovely Cancer Research UK team of volunteers’ and ‘Janice Carol Smith for being such a great assistant manager.’
As well as Lillian and Jenny, the team includes Sarah Szwarc who has been there for seven years, Donna Hagger for three years, Barbara Matthews for 16 years, Sandra Knox for 10 years, Mike Talmey for 11 years and Angela Nottage for 10 years.