Horsham's closed shops - 11 pictures of town centre memories

Horsham town centre has seen a lot of changes over recent years.

And although a number of stores have shut up shop, many others have opened providing the town with a still-thriving commercial hub.

New restaurants have also been launched offering a wealth of choice in where to enjoy a meal out.

Among the latest stores to open in West Street are Tesco Express on the site of the former Top Shop. Also nearby is luxury fashion and homeware brand Oliver Bonas, along with fashion retailer Mint Velvet.

Swan Walk shopping centre has also seen new stores with house plant specialists Hugo & Green, clothing retailer Weird Fish and luxury bedding specialists The Linen Cupboard.

But the town has also said goodbye to many old favourites. Gone is Laura Ashley, the Edinburgh Woollen Mill, Trelfers Jewellers, Sony and more.

1 . The changing face of Horsham town centre Who remembers when this shop in Horsham's Carfax was a fishmongers? Photo: Sarah Page Photo Sales

2 . The changing face of Horsham town centre The Edinburgh Woollen Mill in West Street, Horsham, is still empty. Photo: Sarah Page Photo Sales

3 . The changing face of Horsham town centre Who remembers which store used to occupy this shop in Piries Place? Photo: Sarah Page Photo Sales

4 . The changing face of Horsham town centre This shop in Horsham's Swan Walk was once occupied by Ann Summers Photo: Sarah Page Photo Sales