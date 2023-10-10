Horsham's closed shops - 14 pictures of town centre memories

The closure of Wilko in Horsham is the latest loss for the town’s ever-changing high street.

Wilko shut its doors in Swan Walk shopping centre for the final time on Sunday – the latest in a number of closures.

Millets store in West Street has now also closed. However, although a number of stores have shut up shop, many others have opened providing the town with a still-thriving commercial hub.

New restaurants have also been launched offering a wealth of choice in where to enjoy a meal out.

Among the latest stores to open is Vinegar Hill in Horsham’s Carfax.

Others include the Tesco Express on the site of the former Top Shop. Also nearby is luxury fashion and homeware brand Oliver Bonas, along with fashion retailer Mint Velvet.

Swan Walk shopping centre has also seen new stores with house plant specialists Hugo & Green, clothing retailer Weird Fish and luxury bedding specialists The Linen Cupboard. And shoe retailer Deichmann is set to move in soon.

But the town has also said goodbye to many old favourites. Gone is Laura Ashley, the Edinburgh Woollen Mill, Trelfers Jewellers, Sony and more.

1 . The changing face of Horsham town centre Vinegar Hill in Horsham's Carfax is among the latest stores to open in the town. It is on the site of the former Phase Eight women's clothing shop. Photo: Sarah Page

2 . The changing face of Horsham town centre The former Millets store in West Street has now closed. There are plans to open a new art shop on the site. Photo: Sarah Page

3 . The changing face of Horsham town centre Who remembers when this shop in Horsham's Carfax was a fishmongers? Photo: Sarah Page