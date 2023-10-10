BREAKING
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Keir Starmer Labour conference speech crashed by protester
Mental health is the main reason kids call Childline, charity reveals
Grocery inflation drops again with butter now 16p cheaper
Bodies of 1,500 Hamas fighters found on Israeli territory
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Piries Place in Horsham is now a thriving centre with a number of restaurants, Everyman cinema and Premier Inn hotelPiries Place in Horsham is now a thriving centre with a number of restaurants, Everyman cinema and Premier Inn hotel
Piries Place in Horsham is now a thriving centre with a number of restaurants, Everyman cinema and Premier Inn hotel

Horsham's closed shops - 14 pictures of town centre memories

The closure of Wilko in Horsham is the latest loss for the town’s ever-changing high street.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 28th Feb 2023, 16:11 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 14:52 BST

Wilko shut its doors in Swan Walk shopping centre for the final time on Sunday – the latest in a number of closures.

Millets store in West Street has now also closed. However, although a number of stores have shut up shop, many others have opened providing the town with a still-thriving commercial hub.

New restaurants have also been launched offering a wealth of choice in where to enjoy a meal out.

Among the latest stores to open is Vinegar Hill in Horsham’s Carfax.

Others include the Tesco Express on the site of the former Top Shop. Also nearby is luxury fashion and homeware brand Oliver Bonas, along with fashion retailer Mint Velvet.

Swan Walk shopping centre has also seen new stores with house plant specialists Hugo & Green, clothing retailer Weird Fish and luxury bedding specialists The Linen Cupboard. And shoe retailer Deichmann is set to move in soon.

But the town has also said goodbye to many old favourites. Gone is Laura Ashley, the Edinburgh Woollen Mill, Trelfers Jewellers, Sony and more.

Vinegar Hill in Horsham's Carfax is among the latest stores to open in the town. It is on the site of the former Phase Eight women's clothing shop.

1. The changing face of Horsham town centre

Vinegar Hill in Horsham's Carfax is among the latest stores to open in the town. It is on the site of the former Phase Eight women's clothing shop. Photo: Sarah Page

The former Millets store in West Street has now closed. There are plans to open a new art shop on the site.

2. The changing face of Horsham town centre

The former Millets store in West Street has now closed. There are plans to open a new art shop on the site. Photo: Sarah Page

Who remembers when this shop in Horsham's Carfax was a fishmongers?

3. The changing face of Horsham town centre

Who remembers when this shop in Horsham's Carfax was a fishmongers? Photo: Sarah Page

The Edinburgh Woollen Mill in West Street, Horsham, is still empty.

4. The changing face of Horsham town centre

The Edinburgh Woollen Mill in West Street, Horsham, is still empty. Photo: Sarah Page

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:WilkoWest Street