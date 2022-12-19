A hotel near Horsham has been revealed as the most popular hotel in the UK for cosy winter retreats.

New research has shown that the five-star South Lodge Hotel at Lower Beeding is ‘the perfect place’ for a Christmas break.

The findings have been revealed by property specialists Stelrad who extracted multiple statistical metrics, including Google searches, Instagram hashtags, TikTok views, and Tripadvisor data consisting of ratings, reviews and the total number of ‘Christmas’ mentions, overall applying a ‘Wintry Hotel Score.’

A spokesperson for Stelrad said: “The South Lodge Hotel is the most popular wintry hotel in the UK scoring 234.5 out of 282 points available.

The South Lodge Hotel at Lower Beeding. Photo: Derek Martin

"The hotel is so festive, Stelrad recorded the highest number of mentions for ‘Christmas’ in their Tripadvisor reviews (1,100) with a score of 47/47.

"This is the perfect place for those looking for a festive experience, with roaring fires, decorations in abundance and amazing smells.”