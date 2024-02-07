How to get free ice cream in Sussex this month
and live on Freeview channel 276
Running until March 16, people can expect giveaways, huge discounts and much more.
Creams Café will be giving away FREE gelato for anyone who visits the Brighton store on Saturday, February 17 and Saturday, March 9. Creams’ renowned Gelato is made of ingredients sourced from Italy and handcrafted in the UK. Available in a multitude of flavours, favourites include chocolate chip, banoffee and bubble gum.
For those who can’t make it down on those dates, Creams Café will be running discounts on other dates.
Full list of deals:
4th – 10th February: 99p Gelato
11th – 17th February: Buy one get one FREE on the thick shakes
Saturday 17th February: FREE gelato
18th – 24th February: Soft Swirl Sundaes Focus
25th February – 2nd March: £5 Hot Pockets
3rd – 9th March: Buy two waffles and crepes for just £10
Saturday 9th March: FREE gelato
10th – 16th March: Soft Swirl Sundae Focus
Creams Café is in Western Road, and is open from 2pm to 11pm, Sunday to Thursday, and midday to midnight, Friday and Saturday.