How to get free ice cream in Sussex this month

Running until March 16, people can expect giveaways, huge discounts and much more.

Creams Café will be giving away FREE gelato for anyone who visits the Brighton store on Saturday, February 17 and Saturday, March 9. Creams’ renowned Gelato is made of ingredients sourced from Italy and handcrafted in the UK. Available in a multitude of flavours, favourites include chocolate chip, banoffee and bubble gum.

For those who can’t make it down on those dates, Creams Café will be running discounts on other dates.

Creams Café in Brighton is giving customers free gelato on selected dates. Picture: Creams Café

Full list of deals:

4th – 10th February: 99p Gelato

11th – 17th February: Buy one get one FREE on the thick shakes

Saturday 17th February: FREE gelato

18th – 24th February: Soft Swirl Sundaes Focus

25th February – 2nd March: £5 Hot Pockets

3rd – 9th March: Buy two waffles and crepes for just £10

Saturday 9th March: FREE gelato

10th – 16th March: Soft Swirl Sundae Focus