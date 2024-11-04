I tried Giggling Squid's limited edition lunch meal deal - and it is Thai-riffic value for money

If ever there was a better excuse to try out a new restaurant for the first time, a meal deal as good as this will always do the trick!

Founded by Pranee and Andrew Laurillard with a restaurant in Brighton, Giggling Squid has established a strong reputation for bold Thai cuisine – complemented by a stylish and relaxed setting.

Giggling Squid has been on my list of places to try for a while and I jumped at the chance to try the limited-time-only offer of a delicious Pad Thai and a choice of Chang beer or soft drink for just £10.

Myself and my partner opted for the chicken and vegetarian options to try a bit of both – and there is also a vegan option available.

To our pleasant surprise, prawn crackers with a sweet chilli sauce were brought to our table as a starter. These were simply superb – and had a real kick to them, without being too spicy.

I would go as far as to say they are best prawn crackers I’ve ever tasted.

Then out came the main courses, which were equally tasty and a perfectly sized dish for lunch, without being too filling.

Thai food is known for its balance of flavours and use of fresh herbs and spices and this was evidence in both dishes. They were very easy to eat and didn’t sit on your stomach at all.

With a drink included in the £10 offer, this meal deal is fantastic value for money – you really cannot go wrong. The meal deal is available until Sunday, November 17 (Monday to Sunday, 12pm to 6pm).

I very much enjoyed my fist trip to Giggling Squid and have to credit the attentive staff and the beautifully-decorated Horsham restaurant, which was Halloween themed when we visited.

I will definitely be back to try more of the mouth-watering options on the menu in the near future.

Where is your nearest Giggling Squid?

Giggling Squid now operates 51 venues across the UK: Bath, Beaconsfield, Berkhamsted, Billericay, Bishop’s Stortford, Brentwood, Bracknell, Brighton, Bury St Edmonds, Cambridge, Cardiff, Cardiff Bay, Chelmsford, Cheltenham, Chichester, Chislehurst, Clifton, Esher, Farnham, Guildford, Harborne, Harpenden, Harrogate, Henley, Hornchurch, Horsham, Hove, Kingston, Leamington Spa, Leicester, Maidstone, Marlow, Mere Green, Muswell Hill, Norwich, Oxford, Portsmouth, Reigate, Salisbury, Sevenoaks, Shrewsbury, Stratford, Tunbridge Wells, Warwick, Welwyn Garden City, West Bridgford, Weybridge, Wimbledon, Winchester, Windsor and Wokingham.

The £10 Pad Thai deal is available at all Giggling Squid sites, except Portsmouth and Cambridge.

To redeem the offer, quote ‘£10 Pad Thai offer’ to your server when you dine. Walk-ins and pre bookings are welcome.

1 . Giggling Squid in Horsham I tried Giggling Squid's limited edition lunch meal deal - and it is Thai-riffic value for money Photo: Sussex World

2 . Giggling Squid in Horsham The restaurant was decorated for Halloween when we visited Photo: Sussex World

3 . Giggling Squid in Horsham Prawn crackers with a sweet chilli sauce Photo: Sussex World

4 . Giggling Squid in Horsham The chicken Pad Thai Photo: Sussex World