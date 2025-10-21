I tried one of Sussex's newest pubs – and had one of the best roasts I've ever eaten!

And as far as pubs go, new space The Pub at Rockwater fits the bill perfectly.

My family and I were invited along to check out the newly created venue, escape the gloom and try out the new menu – which includes the classic British staple the Sunday roast.

Located on the bottom floor of the vast Rockwater building right on Hove seafront, The Pub aims to be a space where families can meet for food and games, or friends can watch the latest sporting events with a pint.

With warm, neutral decor, a free pool table and darts board, books to browse and a several chess boards to take advantage of, it’s a welcoming space.

And while it doesn’t enjoy the sea views the other parts of Rockwater offer, it does have lovely views over the garden and onto Kingsway beyond.

Our table, in the heart of the room, still felt really cosy positioned as it was on a huge rug. And much to my husband’s delight, had a perfect view of the Sunday afternoon football matches.

The menu includes freshly baked pastries in the morning, before moving on to hearty oven-baked pies in the afternoon. There are also wood-fired pizzas on offer, premium beers on tap, expertly mixed cocktails, alongside Rockwater’s traditional Sunday roasts.

We started with a couple of mocktails for the designated driver and children, and a delicious espresso martini for me. It was on the special cocktails list, so I thought it would be rude not to.

And it being a pub, we ordered some dry roasted peanuts (£5) and olives (£6.50) to have with them.

It being Sunday, my husband and I plumped for a roast. I went for chicken and my husband had the pork, which was the special that day. All roasts are priced at £25 and come with roast potatoes, buttered greens, maple carrots and parsnips, Yorkshire pudding and gravy.

For good measure we ordered an additional side of Yorkshires at £3.50 (because you can never have too many), and a cauliflower cheese (£5) which was surprisingly large and incredibly delicious.

The roasts were absolutely delicious. And I’m really not just saying that.

I think a roast dinner lives or dies on its roast potatoes, and these were absolutely perfect. There is nothing more disappointing, in my humble opinion, than going out for a roast and being served hard and dry potato boulders.

But these were crispy on the outside, deliciously soft on the inside, and really well seasoned. The Yorkshires were huge, the meat was super tender and the vegetables cooked to perfection.

And because nothing was too dry, it’s the first time I’ve not really needed the extra gravy pot I ordered (something I always ask for based on previous said dry potato experiences). But I used it anyway because, again, it was yummy!

Clearly not recognising that Sunday should be for roasts, my daughter had the tomato and mozzarella pizza (£13) which was huge, meaning the side of chips she also ordered (£6.50) wasn’t strictly necessary.

My son, also going against the order of Sundays, went for Mac n cheese from the kids’ menu.

They both loved their food, and it was so plentiful, they weren’t even sure about dessert.

But we had a break, and my son did manage to fit in a scoop of lemon sorbet (£3) while my daughter had an ice cream Sunday which featured Smarties, which she was very happy about.

My husband was too full, but ever the trooper, I managed to squeeze in a delectable dark chocolate mousse which came with hazelnut crunch and cherries.

All in all, we spent a really relaxed couple of hours in The Pub. We chilled, the kids played pool and we ate like kings.

It was everything a good pub should be, and a bit more thrown in for good measure!

For more information, see the website.

1 . The Pub The Pub at Rockwater serves classic British food and drink, screens top sporting events, and offers traditional pub games at its iconic seafront venue on Hove’s Western Esplanade. Photo: Katherine HM

