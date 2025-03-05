I tried one of Worthing's busiest restaurants – and the quality of the food shocked me

But I hadn’t anticipated just quite how many people would be enjoying a carb-laden meal. The restaurant was completely full. There was a lively buzz in the air, as diners eagerly enjoyed a sociable meal and in a separate area children enjoyed a pizza party.

My family and I were invited along to review a family lunch in this popular eatery. We were given a booth in the centre of the action, and I enjoyed seeing families come and go and the staff delivering plates of unctuous cheesy goodness to hungry customers.

Pizza Express is a staple of the UK pizza scene, with restaurants in almost every town. But with its location down an alley off Warwick Street, and with links to Jane Austen who used to live in the quaint Stanford’s Cottage where the restaurant is located, it doesn’t feel like a chain.

Our server was friendly and attentive, and recommended some of his favourite things from the menu. I also love the open kitchen, where you can see the food being prepared and cooked.

We had a dish of Marinated Green Olives as our drinks came. I had a delicious glass of the Gavi di Gavi D.O.C.G. white wine which went down very nicely, while my husband went for the classic Italian lager Peroni. Our children enjoyed a Peach Sparkle and an Oasis.

For our starters, we went for a mix of options. I chose the Pollo Milanese, which is chicken goujons served with pesto. They were really tender, and I liked the herby breadcrumbs they were coated in. My husband got the Calamari, which he said was tasty, and my daughter the Mozzarella Sticks, which were wonderfully gooey. My son had the Dough Balls with garlic butter and veg slices from the kids Piccolo menu, which he wolfed down.

When it came to main courses, we all went for the namesake dish. But for those not wanting a pizza there are other dishes on the menu that sounded yummy, such as salads and pasta dishes.

I went for an old favourite, the classic Pollo ad Astra. A chicken pizza with a southern flavour thanks to sweet red peppers, onions and Cajun spice. I think it’s possibly my favourite pizza flavour ever, and this one was as good as ever.

My husband had a Romana pizza, which comes on a bigger, thinner and crispier base. He went for the new Meatball Italiano, which as a meat-lover was right up his street.

Being children, my kids decided a tried and tested Margherita was the best option for both of them. If you are going to stick with a more basic pizza, then do it at Pizza Express as its full of flavour and tastes very fresh.

We had side dished of Polenta Chips, which were cheesy and crispy, a Mixed Salad to cut through all the carbs, and a Mac & Cheese which came out bubbling hot. All were a great accompaniment to our mains, but our eyes were perhaps a little bit bigger than our bellies as we ended up bringing home some pizza to eat for lunch the next day!

For dessert, there was only one choice for me and that was Tiramisu. It’s one of my all-time favourite puddings, and the large slice I got at Pizza Express was very welcome. Our server recommended the Honeycomb Cream Slice to my husband, and he was not disappointed, while my daughter somehow managed to polish off the huge Biscoff Billionaire's Sundae all by herself (she said it was so good she couldn’t leave any).

My son enjoyed the Piccolo Sundae from the kids menu, which came with strawberries and a babycino.

You could have rolled us out of the restaurant we were so full, but we weren’t complaining. It was a delicious meal. I love that you see the dough for your pizza being prepared right in front of you, so you know it’s all fresh. For a chain that’s catering for such a large quantity of diners, the quality of the food is surprisingly good.

There’s something for all the family here, so I know we’ll be back. Along with most of the rest of Worthing, I’d imagine!

To book a table at Pizza Express Worthing, see the website.

