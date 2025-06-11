I tried the food at Worthing's newest fish and chip shop – the fish was really large!

Worthing Fish n Chips, in Downlands Parade, Worthing, opened its doors on June 6, having taken over the unit that was Steve’s Fish and Chips.

It is now run by Thewaraj Subramaniam, who closed the shop for a month to do renovations and install new equipment.

Thewaraj, who lives in Crawley, said: “I ran a fish and chip food van in Mid Sussex prior to this, and I wanted to find a permanent place of my own.

"I saw it come up for sale, and I decided to go for it, as Worthing doesn’t have as many fish and chip shops as Crawley.

"It’s been good so far, and we hope to welcome more customers in as people realise we have reopened.”

I was kindly given a portion of fish and chips to take home and try, and I was impressed with how big the portion of fish was. Also, because everything is freshly cooked to order, it wasn’t soggy or greasy and tasted really fresh.

And there was plenty to go around. My children happily helped me polish off the portion.

Worthing Fish n Chips is open seven days a week, from 11.30am to 9.30pm Monday to Thursday; and 11.30am to 10pm Friday to Sunday. It serves a range of fish, burgers, pies, sausages, chicken and more, and has deals on fish and chips bought together.

Thewaraj is creating a website for his business, and is going to be offering deliveries through Food Hub and other platforms. He is also on Facebook, where you can find more information.

