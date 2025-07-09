Offering homemade gelato, authentic Italian pizza and Sicilian street food, a visit to the Warwick Street gelateria and kitchen is like being transported to Italy.

For the past 10 years, Sav Mela has been serving the food he loves from his homeland to an ever-increasing band of customers. And after visiting G-Lite this week to meet Sav and the team and find out just how they bring a slice of Italy to the Sussex coast, it’s easy to see why it’s become such a success.

From the second I walked through the door I was welcomed like family. Sav is a ball of energy and his passion for G-Lite, his staff and the food they serve is infectious.

All the staff are Sicilian and as the sound of them speaking Italian filled the air, while the sun shone down outside and I sipped on a coffee, I felt like I was in the Mediterranean.

Sav quit a job in web developing in Brighton to launch G-Lite in 2015, because he was missing Sicilian food. He saw a gap in the market for authentic street food dishes like arrancino and Sicilian hot dogs, as well as authentic pizza and also capitalised on the British love of gelato.

Gelato has less fat and sugar than ice cream, as it is made with milk rather than cream. It is slightly denser and served slightly less cold than ice cream so the flavours can really be appreciated. Sav, and in-house gelato whizz Ben Cocchiarella, always use fresh milk and sugar delivered that day to make all 20 gelato flavours on site. The kitchen is full of Italian ingredients like nut pastes from Italy and the best Sicilian lemon juice called bonificatore, which smells divine.

Sav said: “We were born as a gelateria so I always look after the gelato side of the business. I always want to improve and make it better. All the ingredients are authentic Italian ingredients, sourced from the best regions around Italy. It’s all about quality. If I am going to do something, I’m going to do it 100 per cent properly. I want people to appreciate what we do and get the proper Italian and Sicilian experience."

Ben, 21, joined the business in 2020, having been visiting G-Lite since he was a child. He has become an expert in gelato-making, making hundreds of batches of the fresh Italian delicacy seven days a week. He showed me how they took the base gelato mix, and turned it into the coconutty Bounty flavour, and I got to sample some freshly churned from the gelato machine. It was absolutely stunning – so creamy and full of flavour. It’s a good job I don’t work there, as I’m not sure I’d ever stop eating it if I did!

As well as selling a huge amount in-house, particularly when the weather is good, G-Lite sells its gelato wholesale and distributes it around the UK.

Sav and Ben have a diploma in gelato-making from experts in Sicily and every January they go to Sigep, in Rimini, a conference for the foodservice community attracting international professionals in the gelato, pastry and chocolate, coffee, bakery and pizza sectors.

Sav doubled the size of G-Lite when he took on the unit next door in 2020, which saw him create a large al-fresco dining space. It allowed him to expand the savoury side of the business, where chef Federico Falzone showed me how they make a pizza from scratch, using homemade dough made with Italian flour, freshly prepared tomato sauce and Italian fior di latte cheese. I tried it fresh from the oven, and it’s safe to say you won’t want to go back to the British version of pizza once you’ve tried a proper Italian one.

I also sampled one of the huge arancino Bolognese rice balls, full of mozzarella, peas, Bolognese sauce, and coated in breadcrumbs and deep fried. Sav encouraged me to eat it like a true Sicilian, holding it in my hand and not being scared of getting a bit messy. It was an absolute delight and well worth getting covered in sauce for.

Even the drinks on offer in G-Lite are authentically Italian, such as the refreshing Mandarinata E Lime bottled soft drink. It washed down my meal perfectly.

Sav insisted I take home some Italian pastries such as cannolis, which are also served daily in the café. They were a hit with my kids, who polished them off in seconds.

As I left G-Lite, it was almost a shock to find myself still in Worthing. I felt like I’d had a little Italian holiday – I can’t wait to travel back there!

For more information, see the G-Lite website.

