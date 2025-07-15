'I was inundated immediately' - New cat rescue and adoption service opens for business in Littlehampton

A Littlehampton man said he has been ‘inundated’ after setting up a new cat rescue and adoption service.

Billy Bear's Cat Rescue and Adoption service, run by David Irons, rescues stray and unwanted cats, rehomes them, and offers discounted cat microchipping in the local community.

It is named after David’s cherished cat of 12 years, Billy Bear, who died in 2023.

David explained: “I've always had an interest in animal welfare. I used to live in Hertfordshire, where I did some work for Cats Protection and then I moved down to the coast about ten years ago.

Twinkle has found her forever home thanks to the new rescue service. Photo: Billy Bear's Cat Rescue and Adoption

"When I moved down here, I used to volunteer for City Cat Shelter in Brighton, and Paws in Findon.

"After volunteering there, I wanted to continue on that tradition of having an animal sanctuary run from a back garden.

"I decided that it was something I wanted to do I've really got my teeth stuck into it.

"I got a qualification where I can microchip cats and it was my aim to open up my own sanctuary in an area that didn't necessarily have any kind of local rescues.

"I’m filling a gap in the market definitely.”

David said business has been ‘very busy’ so far.

“I was inundated immediately,” he said.

"I've been officially open for a month and I've already re-homed, taken in and re-homed five cats in that time. I've got a queue just of people waiting to bring them in and people waiting to adopt them.

"When I was working at Paws, I helped them with the re-homing process so I already had the Billy Bear page and I was sharing their cats on there so I built a following in that time.

"A lot of people knew what I was going to be doing via Facebook, Instagram and TikTok and so they kind of saw it coming to completion.

“The traffic I was getting online just exploded.”

David said running the adoption service has been ‘rewarding and fun’, as he attempts to ‘find homes for all the abandoned cats’ in the South Coast of England.

To find out more, visit https://linktr.ee/billybearcatrescue